Indore: Rs 11,000 reward for giving info on adulterators

Indore: Health minister Tulsiram Silawat here on Friday said that the government would give a reward of Rs 11,000 to people who will provide information regarding food adulterators. "Identification of informers will be kept secret," said Silawat during his visit to PC Sethi Hospital.

He reiterated the government has decided to legislate against food adulteration by treating it as a cognizable offence with imprisonment.

"The govt will follow the SC directives and amend IPC Sec 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) to introduce life imprisonment to the adulterators," he said. The government launched a crackdown on adulterators in the state after FDA officials from Morena and Bhind busted factories manufacturing synthetic milk and also centres from where chemicals and raw material were being supplied. Silawat said that they are also speeding up the process of getting food sample reports fast from Mumbai based labs.