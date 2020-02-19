Indore: Rs 10 lakh stolen from car workshop

Thieves targeted a car workshop in Bhanwarkuan area and stolen Rs 10.30 lakh from there on Tuesday night. The thieves entered from window and fled from the same way. The CCTVs are being examined to trace the accused.

Bhanwarkuan police station incharge Sanjay Shukla said the incident took place in workshop near Rajeev Gandhi Square. The manager of workshop Shrikant Diwale lodged a complaint that thieves entered the workshop after removing window grill and decamped with cash kept in the locker.

The incident was discovered on Wednesday morning when one of the employees reached there and informed workshop manager. Later, the police were informed. Shukla said the CCTVs are being searched. A person was seen in the footage but his face is not clear.