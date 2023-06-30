 Indore: Roberts Nursing Home Gets New Sonography And ECG Machine
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 02:11 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sonography cum echocardiogram machine was donated to Roberts Nursing Home by the Rotary Club of Indore Royals on Thursday. Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma handed over the machine to the Nursing Home. Dr Vijay Sen Yashlaha, secretary, Robert Nursing Home welcomed the commissioner and thanked the Rotary Club.

Appreciating the Rotary Club, the commissioner said that Rotary has set records for many social works. The poor are treated at subsidised rates by the Roberts Nursing Home and these machines will help to get them better treatment at reasonable rates.  In the programme, Rotary's district governor Jinendra Jain told about the programme of Rotary throughout the year.

