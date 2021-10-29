Indore: Road widening between Bhanwarkuan and Tejaji Nagar; IMC completes total station survey & marking work

Indore

Total station survey and marking work has been completed on a stretch between Bhanwarkuan Square and Tejaji Nagar underpass for the widening of the road.

The profile of the entire area has also been taken. Obstructions like parts of shops, tin-sheds etc have also been identified.

Along with this, the number of trees along the roadside, which have to be transplanted to other places, it has also been marked.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that in the first phase, a six-lane cement concrete road will be constructed from Bhanwarkuan to Tejaji Nagar underpass. Keeping in mind the possibility of Metro project or bridge construction on the said road in future, about 3 meters wide centre median beam will also be made.

A plan of about Rs 62 crores has been prepared and tender has also been issued for completing the road project.

The stretch between Bhanwarkuan and Tejaji Nagar is one of the busiest in the city. Since it is only a two-lane road at present, many a times, massive jams take place. During the monsoon, the road got damaged.

The IMC has started patchwork on this road so that commuters and people residing in colonies alongside the road do not face inconvenience.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:29 AM IST