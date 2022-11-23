Indore: Road mishap claims man’s life, injures 6-year-old daughter

Picture for representation | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was killed, while his 6-year-old daughter was injured in a road accident in the Khudel area, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mahesh, a resident of the Bicholi Mardana area. Mahesh and his daughter, Deepika, were travelling on a bike when a vehicle rammed into them. In the accident, they were injured and were taken to hospital. But Mahesh could not be saved, while the girl is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The police said her condition is stated to be out of danger.

Another accident happened in the Rau area. The police said that a youth, named Mahesh Mujalde, 30, a resident of Sonwai village, under Kishanganj police station jurisdiction, was killed in a road accident. He was employed in Rau and was going to his workplace when a vehicle hit him near Rau Circle and fled the scene on Monday. Mahesh was sent to hospital where he died during treatment. The police are gathering information from the spot to know which vehicle hit him.

In another incident, a person, named Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sidhi district, was hit by a vehicle in Dudhiya village. He was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved. The police have registered a case against the driver of an unidentified vehicle and started a search for him.

The third incident happened in the MIG area. A youth, named Ashish, 19, of the Vijay Nagar area was injured in a road accident in the MIG area on November 19. He was undergoing treatment in a hospital where he died on Monday. The police are investigating the case to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.

Read Also Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas: Indore cops develop special QR code to assist NRI guests