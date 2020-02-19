Indore: RI Rahul Deoliya dismissed from services

Khandwa: Taking cognizance into the letter forwarded by Khandwa superintendent of police Dr Shiv Dayal Singh, Indore zone inspector general of police Vivek Sharma on Tuesday dismissed reserve inspector Rahul Deoliya from services.

Action against Deoliya has been taken under Article 311 (2)(b) of the Constitution of India.

On Monday, Deoliya was suspended for entering a lady subedar’s house in an inebriated condition and with ill intentions on early on Sunday morning. His driver, Pandey was also suspended for helping Deoliya.

Reportedly, he entered the official residence of the woman subedar on Police Line at 3 am on Sunday morning, forcefully held her hand and molested her.

He also created a ruckus as she protested. Assistant superintendent of police, city superintendent of police and police station in charge reached the spot as soon as they were informed.

The woman subedar has filed a written complaint. Taking cognizance, superintendent of police Dr Shiv Dayal suspended Deoliya with immediate effect. Along with this, Deoliya’s driver Brajesh Pandey, who pushed the door open, was also suspended.