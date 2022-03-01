Indore: Retired soldiers felicitated

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Dharmendra Patidar, a young businessman of Rau, felicitated retired soldiers ​in the memory of his father Bhagwan Patidar of Silicon City Rau.

On the occasion, 25 soldiers who had been stationed all over India were feted. Their wives who had supported their husbands by managing the families were felicitated by giving them shawls.

The soldiers were garlanded and flowers were showered on them at fifteen different spots en route to the venue at Silicon City. A Bhajan programme was also organised in the honour of the soldiers.

Mahadev Patidar​ conducted the programme ​, ​and Kapil Chaudhary​ proposed vote of thanks.​

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 09:52 PM IST