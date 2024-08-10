Indore: Retired Bank Manager Forced To Cough Up Rs 39.60 Lakh

Representative pic

DIGITAL ARREST|

Indore

†

Conmen targeted a retired bank manager and duped Rs 39.60 lakh after putting him under digital arrest in the Lasudia area, police said on Friday. One of the accused posed himself as a police officer from Mumbai and scared him of ED action and another accused informed him over a video call that his bank account was used in money laundering. Surprisingly, the accused was on the phone call with the complainant for 24 hours.

†Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that a case has been registered against unidentified mobile number holders for duping Rakesh Goyal, a retired manager from a bank. Goyal informed the police that he had received a phone call around 10.30 am on July 11 and the caller had informed that he was calling from Andheri police station. The caller later informed that an arrest warrant was issued against him (Goyal) as his bank account was used for money laundering of Rs 8.20 crore. †

The caller later told that the call was being transferred to an ED officer. Then, another caller posing as an officer from ED informed the complainant that the documents used while opening the bank account belonged to the complainant. The accused then downloaded a video call app and showed a video in which two persons were arrested. He informed the complainant that the bank passbook was recovered from the house of one of the accused.

Soni further said that the accused was on video and voice call with Goyal for about 24 hours. He scared him of ED action and didnít allow Goyal to cut the call. His call was on even when Goyal had gone to the bank to withdraw money on July 12. Police said that Goyal had to make premature withdrawal of his fixed deposit to transfer the money to the accused to avoid action against him.

The complainant was so scared of the accused after hearing about his bank account being used for money laundering that he could not understand anything and transferred money to the bank account given by the accused. The complainant has given the account numbers of the accused and their mobile numbers to the police and a team has been constituted to investigate the case and to arrest the accused.

†

//Many duped in digital arrest scam

Many people including a doctor couple were duped of lakhs of rupees by the conmen by holding them to digital arrest in the city. In most of the incidents, the caller posed themselves as officers from customs and scared the people that there were drugs in the parcels which they had sent to foreign countries. They duped money from the victims in the name of not implicating them in the criminal case. A woman from Jaipur was also duped of Rs 9 lakh by two persons from the city and the Jaipur police and city crime branch had also arrested two men from the Khajrana area for duping the woman. †