Indore: Residents’ stir forces discom to back off on pole shifting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of localities around Rajwada are cross with the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company for shifting of poles in the name of maintenance work. The uproar erupted on August 14 and did not boil down till Friday.

On Sunday, residents of the area created a ruckus due to a power shutdown for more than 4 hours.

Later, the residents came to know that pole shifting was being done arbitrarily in Aada Bazaar. The residents objected to the pole shifting work. The power company had to give it in writing that the poles would be reinstalled in their old places.

Residents said that there were frequent power cuts in the surrounding areas of Rajwada, including Krishnapura, Hamilton Road, Aada Bazaar and Pandharinath. On Sunday, the residents were informed about the power shutdown from 7 am to 8 am for maintenance work. But the power was shut down from 6 am to 11 am.

When power was not restored at 8 am, some residents reached Subhash Chowk Zone. They were told that maintenance was going on in the Aada Bazaar area. When the residents returned to the locality, they saw that poles standing in front of some select shops were being shifted towards houses.

The residents of Aada Bazaar took objection to this. However, the electricity officials and contractors refused to stop the work. Upon this, the residents complained to the headquarters of West Discom. The residents alleged that 40-50-year-old poles were being removed and installed on the other side of the road. They also alleged that the power line was being put in a zig-zag shape. The women of the area also surrounded the electricity officials. Junior engineer KK Tale told the protesting residents that the poles would be put back at their old locations.

The Subhash Chowk Zone assistant engineer said a consumer had applied for removal of the pole, so the work of shifting was going on in the Aada Bazaar area. “Everything was going according to process. We were acting on the orders of senior officers. Now, we’ve been directed to put the poles back at their old locations. We’ll be doing what’s needed,” he added.