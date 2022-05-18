Indore: ​Residents stage demonstration against unscheduled power cut

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Residents of the Sirpur area staged demonstration against frequent unscheduled power cuts and also against misbehaviour of employees of the Power Distribution Company at Sirpur Zone on Tuesday.

The protest was led by state secretary of Youth Congress Sarfaraz Ansari.

“The temperature is hovering over 40 degrees Celsius and unscheduled power cuts are adding to the woes of people this summer. It is the failure of the government which cannot provide uninterrupted electricity to the people even after being in power for so many years,” Ansari said.



He added that they also submitted a memorandum to the officials of the electricity department about the misbehaviour of employees with the residents in the name of meter change, and challan.

“Some of the employees of Discom are misbehaving with residents and are threatening them in the name of taking action against them. Kareem, Suraj, Yash, Azhar and some other employees have taken money from the people in the name of getting their meters changed but didn’t deposit the same to the Discom,” he alleged.

Residents of Green Park, Sirpur, Chandan Nagar, Geeta Nagar, Rani Palace and other areas participated in the protest and also submitted a memorandum to the officials.

Meanwhile, assistant engineer of Sirpur Zone Tarun Chawla said that no unscheduled power cut had taken place in the area except for maintenance.

“We received complaints about some of the employees involved in illegal activities. We will take immediate action against them and will submit a report to senior officials,” Chawla said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:01 AM IST