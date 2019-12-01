Indore: Residents met MP Governor for road construction

Indore: A delegation representing 20 villages met Governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday to complaint against failure of the government in constructing a road connecting their villages to the Super Corridor.

In the memorandum to the governor they urged him to intervene in the matter, pointing out that they had approached the chief minister with the same request, but to no avail. The former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too had inspected the road but nothing has changed, the villagers told the governor.

According to Nitin Raghuvanshi, resident of Limboda Gari village, numerous vehicles pass through the road as it connects about 20 villages with the Super Corridor.

“Condition of the road is so pathetic that accidents are taking place daily and ambulances too face problems in reaching the villages,” he said.

The residents also alleged that the tender of Rs 18 crore for the road was passed about four years ago but nothing has been done on the ground.

He added that the Governor has assured that he will ensure that action in taken.