Indore: Residency Area to be named after Raja Baktawar Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a move to get rid of the colonial hangover, the city's well-known Residency Area will now be named after freedom fighter Raja Baktawar Singh, who was hanged from a tree in the vicinity by the British.

“Mayor-in-Council has approved a proposal to change the name of the Residency Area to Raja Baktawar Singh Area,” Pushyamitra Bhargav told media persons after the first meeting of the newly formed MiC.

The MiC also gave its nod to a proposal for changing the name of the city’s first Ramsar site, the Sirpur Lake, to Ahilya Sarovar.

Besides, it gave approval to install a statue of legendry singer Lata Mangeshkar at Gandhi Hall. A resolution was also taken for setting up of a 60 kW solar plant at Jalud pumping station. This plant, the mayor said, would bring down the electricity bill of IMC.

Apart from these decisions, several other decisions were taken in the MiC meeting which include projects worth Rs 550 crore.

Mentioning the reason behind changing the name of Residency Area, Bhargav said that the name was a symbol of the colonial era.

He said that not only a garden but a government school will also be named after senior BJP leader Umesh Sharma, who died recently. Similarly, a gateway will be made in the city in the name of Jagat Narayan Joshi who contributed a lot in improving traffic management of the city. While Kulkarni Ka Bhatta will be renamed Kulkarni Nagar, the Kulkarni Ka Bhatta Bridge will be named as Shri Harisingh Nalwa Bridge.

Decisions were also taken for the infrastructural development in the city under which the MiC members resolved to make a model road from Bada Ganpati to Aerodrome where amenities like cycling track, greenery, and other such facilities will be developed. A Janjati Park will also be made in the Meghdoot Garden.

Along with this, the AB Road and the road along the Brilliant Convention Centre will be beautified. Also, one side of the Rau road will be broadened.

Approval of Rs 4.95 cr for construction of a shopping complex on MPSRDC land in Nanda Nagar.

Approval of Rs 5.39 cr for beautification work of Airport Road from Aerodrome Police Station to Bijasan Mandir Road.

A sum of Rs 9.36 cr sanctioned for beautification of road from Bapat Square to AB Road via Brilliant Convention

Centre.

Approval for construction of Mayor's House (Bungalow No. 2) located at Yeshwant Club Road amounting to Rs 3.28 cr.

Approval of Rs 80.52 crore for service road from Rau Circle to Manglia of Indore bypass in the first phase.

Sanction of Rs 35.92 crore for the construction of road from under Bhandari Bridge to Banganga Railway Station.

Approval to rename Shaheed Park and City Forest at Bicholi Hapsi after ‘Shaheed Amrit Vishnoi’.

For the installation of 60 MW AC / 67 DC solar power at Jalud pumping station for captive consumption for Indore Municipal Corporation and for financial management and resource fulfilment Rs 305 crore approved for green bond.

A sum of Rs 20.57 sanctioned for the purification of Kanh river from Chanakyapuri to Raj Mohalla. The amount would be used for laying the primary sewer line and connecting the sewer lines of the colonies.