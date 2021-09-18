Indore: Repentant dancer girl apologises to cops for Rasoma moves

Indore

The ‘traffic signal dancer girl’, Shreya Kalra apologised to the traffic police on Friday for her dance act at Rasoma Square a few days back.

DSP Umakant Choudhary said they had called her to the traffic police station and she apologised for her act.

“We explained to her that what she has done is not right and it should not be repeated. She apologised and volunteered to become part of the team of social influencers to raise awareness among people about traffic rules,” said DSP Choudhary.

Shreya said, “My motive is not to create nuisance in public. My motive is to urge people for following traffic rules and Covid protocols. Many people lose their lives in road accidents each year. My message has been taken in the wrong way.”

“My action was definitely wrong and risky. I don’t want to encourage people to follow this. It was not a publicity stunt as you can see that I am wearing a mask,” she added.

“I apologise if I have hurt someone and for breaking rules,” she said.

A video of Shreya Kalra went viral on internet in which she performed a dare given to her online of ‘doing a trend in a public place’ in which she went on the traffic signal at the Rasoma Square and started dancing. Police registered the case under Section 290 of IPC after the state home minister Narottam Mishra took cognisanse of the incident.

