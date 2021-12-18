Indore: Remembering Chaar Sahibzaade and Mata Gujri: Devotees reminded of Guru Govind Singh's words

Indore

Members of Sikh community gathered for a special Diwan under "Safar-e-Shahadat" at Gurdwara Imli Sahib remembering Chaar Sahibzaade and Mata Gujri on Friday.

This Diwan will run till December 21, eminent Gurmat thinker of Sikh Panth Hariqbal Singh addressed the gathering. "Be brave and fearless: Guru Gobind Singh’s wants his Sikh to be a brave, fearless and strong as a lion and yet sweet, humble and loving," Singh said.

He added that in Chamkaur battle, there were many brave Sikhs who fought for their faith and fearlessly achieved martyrdom along with Sahibzaada Ajit Singh and Sahibzaada Jujhar Singh. "We should also learn to become more strong, brave and fearless since death can come anytime for coward as well," Singh said.

He added that why to lose your faith to save your life, Faith lives with you, even after you die. "Mata Gujri taught the Chaar Sahibzaade respect for everyone and they always respected parents," Singh said.

He added that Sahibzaade’s followed the instructions of their father, and always did whatever their Guru, their father told them to do.

Shri Guru Singh Sabha Indore President S Manjit Singh Bhatia and General Secretary S Jasbir Singh Gandhi noted the importance of following Covid protocols and learning from the life of gurus. “In today’s time, we need to power up and become responsible for our actions,” Gandhi said. He added that Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh, and Fateh Singh, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, sacrifice their lives in an important battle against the Mughals.



Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 01:07 AM IST