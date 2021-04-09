Indore: ​​Remdesivir​ injection​ ​in short supply; people stage chakka-jam at Dawa Bazaar ​

​Indore

​Despite tall claims of the administration over the easy availability of Remdesivir injection, there was an acute short supply of the crucial drug, needed for treating Covid-19 cases, in the city on Friday.

PROTEST AT DAWA BAZAAR

People were desperately looking for the injection in medical shops and there was a huge crowd at Dawa Bazaar​, the wholesale market for medicines​. Some had reached Dawa Bazaar at 8 am, searching for the medicine.​ While some did get the injection, many had to return empty-handed.​ ​In desperation, some people staged a chakka-jam on the road near Dawa Bazaar leading to traffic snarl. The police somehow managed to remove the agitated people from the road into a proper queue outside shops that still had the injection.

​​Santosh Jain whose was admitted to a city hospital and ​needs the injection said that he stood outside ​a medical shop for a very long time and then got a dose for himself​. He said that the struggle for ​getting the injection is increasing day by day.​