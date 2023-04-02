 Indore: Relief from rising heat likely to last for a week
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 02:52 AM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The partially cloudy weather offered residents much-needed relief from the heat and humidity on Saturday as it kept the day temperature below the normal. The night temperature too remained below the normal temperature.

The weatherman forecast similar conditions for the next couple of days and a relief from rising temperature for a week.  

The weatherman said, “The present weather condition is due to the cyclonic circulations over northeast Rajasthan and west Rajasthan. Due to the cloudy weather, the night temperature may increase by a couple of degrees Celsius. Winds blew at a speed of 12-15 kilometres per hour in the city.”

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius which was five degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below normal.



