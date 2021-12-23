Indore: Release of industrial water into Kanh river, factory sealed, production stopped at four other units

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A factory was sealed and production was stopped at four other industries after it was found that they released contaminated industrial water into the Kanh river. The electricity supply to all five factories was also cut.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has rejuvenated the Kanh and the Saraswati, which had turned into nullahs over the years. District collector Manish Singh had clamped Section 144 prohibiting the release of any type of dirty or contaminated water into the rivers. However, it was learnt that GNS Industries and some other industries are releasing industrial water into the Kanh.

For this, in a joint operation, IMC, the district administration and the Pollution Control Board sealed GNS Industries on Sanwer Road. The joint team also stopped production in Jayshree Salasar Industries, GRV Biscuits Private Limited, Kundan Enterprises and S & Shriphal Confectioner Private Limited, all located on Sanwer Road.

All the workers were brought out and production in all four factories was stopped. Electricity connections to all the factories have also been cut off. They have been advised to make suitable arrangements for the treatment of contaminated water according to the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the norms and the instructions issued on the quality of water by the collector under Section 144. Only after adherence to the norms will permission be given to restart production and start power supply in all the four factories.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:42 AM IST