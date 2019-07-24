Indore: Region may witness light to moderate rainfall on July 26

Indore: While the wait for rains is indeed testing the patience level of people, nature seems to be in no mood to bless the city with rains for a week at least, claimed officials of the metrological department.

The humidity level is rising by the day and the people in city are worried over delay in another spell of rains.

“Indoreans will have to wait for few more days to witness another spell of rainfall. However, the region may witness light to moderate rainfall on July 26 but it will not make much difference in seasonal overall,” Regional Meteorological Department officials in Bhopal said.

There is no new generation of low pressure area in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal due to which the rainfall is not expected in next few days.

Monsoon had hit the city on June 23 and Indore has so far recorded about 383 mm which is about 15 inches. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius

which was five degrees Celsius above the normal while the minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above the normal.

Humidity level was 69 per cent in morning and 50 per cent in evening. Meanwhile, special rituals are being performed in the city to please the universal life force including yagyas are also being performed in the city in order to please the rain God.

Diseases on rise

With the arrival of monsoon, health experts claim to have witnessed a rise of about 5-10 per cent cases of tropical diseases like gastroenteritis and diarrhoea.

City doctors said that owing to rising humidity level and intermittent rains, cases of tropical diseases might go up to 40 per cent in the coming days.

The cases have also been on the rise due to contaminated water. Physician Dr Mahendra Jha said that people need to be cautious of such ailments because gastroenteritis can lead to serious illness such as kidney failure owing to lack of fluids in the body.

City records above average rainfall

According to meteorological department officials, city has recorded about 382 mm rainfall till date which is about 90 mm above the average rainfall which 292 mm.