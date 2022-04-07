Indore: ​Red Cross Society gets ambulance

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

A large ambulance equipped with modern facilities has been provided to the Red Cross Society Hospital, run by Mhow Indian Red Cross Society, from Bhopal Indian Red Cross Society

Sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain said this is the first ambulance of Mhow, which has all the facility of a modern ambulance and will prove to be a boon for both city and rural patients. Red Cross Society president handed over the key to the hospital's office superintendent, Uday Singh Chauhan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:47 PM IST