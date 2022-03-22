Indore ready to celebrate traditional festival of colours, Rangpanchami; Three Gers and one Faag Yatra to be the main attraction today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The years-old traditional festival of colours, Rangpanchami, will be celebrated with enthusiasm in the city on Tuesday after two corona-ridden years. Indoreans were waiting for the day to play with colours and to take part in the ‘Ger’ for the past two years and they are ready to wash away the Covid blues with colours.

This year’s Rangpanchami promises to be a memorable one as lakhs of people are expected to join the Gers, including many people from across the country.

Local holiday today on Rang Panchami: On the occasion of Rang Panchami, there will be a local holiday in the district on Tuesday. This holiday is included in the list of local holidays declared by collector Manish Singh. All the offices of the state government will be closed, except all offices of the deputy registrar and registrar of stamp and registration. The offices of the central government will also be open.

This time, the line-up of events include three Gers and one Faag Yatra, which will be taken out in a grand manner amid showers of gulal and other dry colours, and sounds of dholaks and other musical instruments.

All traditions and rituals will be observed during the day. ‘Rangpanchami’ originated in 1948 long after the Holkars reign ended here. The tradition and craze for ‘Rangpanchami’ has evolved greatly since then.

This year’s Rangpanchami will see a slew of interesting events organised by Rangpanchami specialists and they will ensure that Indoreans have a good time on Tuesday. Three Gers and one Faag Yatra will be the main attractions on the day.

Meanwhile, the district and police administrations geared up for the day and heavy police forces were deployed at strategic locations. The police will also keep a tight vigil on anti-social elements, as well.

Overseeing the Gers on the occasion of Rangpanchami, the residents of the Sarafa area covered their houses with plastic and other means to save them from color splashes during the Rangpanchami celebrations here on Tuesday.

Traffic restrictions, routes for the day

On the occasion of Rangpanchami, Indore’s traditional Ger will be taken out from the city’s central areas which connect many localities of the city. To ensure that no traffic jams or inconvenience to commuters happen, the Indore traffic police, on Monday, issued a traffic diversion plan regarding the routes on which the Ger will be taken out on Tuesday.

DCP Mahesh Chandra Jain said the traditional Ger will be organised at Rajwada and its surrounding areas on Rangpanchami. Because of this, there will be a lot of congestion in the surrounding market areas. The entry and parking of vehicles other than the vehicles involved in Ger will be restricted.

Entry closed on 9 roads of city

1. From Hamilton Road and Fruit Market towards Rajwada

2. From Imli Bazaar towards Rajwada

3. From Barwali Chowki towards Gorakund

4. From Yeshwant Road and Aada Bazar Gali towards Rajwada

5. From Ram Laxman Bazaar to Pipli Bazaar

6. From Narsingh Bazaar to Sheetlamata Bazaar

7. From Malganj to Lohar Patti

8. From Antim Chauraha towards Loharpatti Square

9. From Jawahar Marg to Sarafa, Bajaj Khana Chowk, Bartan Bazaar Street, Nihalpura Street

City buses, loading vehicles banned

City buses and other heavy vehicles will be banned on Jawahar Marg and Rajwada. City buses, two wheelers and four wheelers will be able to travel from Mrignayani, Subhash Marg, Gangwal Bus Stand, Mhow Naka Square, Palsikar Square, Tower Square and Bhanwarkuan

Route for people from Dhar Road to Palasia or AB Road

Vehicles coming from the direction of Dhar road towards AB Road or Palasia will be able to move from Gangwal Bus Stand, Mhow Naka, from the Collectorate to Palsikar Square, Tower Square via Bhanwarkuan and Agrasen Chauraha

Parking for people coming in Ger

Shivaji Market parking lot located at Mrignayani Square, Sanjay Setu parking, New Road at Machi Bazaar, near Harsiddhi Mandir, Malganj Sabzi Mandi will be available for parking vehicles

Special cleanliness drive to be launched

Indore Municipal Corporation will swing into action and clean the city following the Rangpanchami celebrations in the city on Tuesday. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, on Monday, inspected the route from where the ‘Ger’s will be taken out and directed the chief health officer accompanying her to run a special cleanliness drive with the necessary resources and adequate staff after the processions pass.

The commissioner instructed officials to fill the potholes on the road from Gorakund to Ahilyapuri and lay an asphalt road. Pal also ordered the setting up of a control-room to deal with any emergency situation during the Rangpanchami celebration.

‘No power supply when Ger passes’

West Discom said that power supply will be snapped from the local transformer for safe passage of the Gers. Indore city superintendent Manoj Sharma said that feeder networks, such as Jawahar Marg, Raj Mohalla, Bajaj Khana, Loharpatti, Tory Corner, Gaurakund, Rajwada, Khajuri Bazaar, Nandlalpura and so forth fall on the Ger route. “The company will snap power supply to places where the Ger is present so that no unpleasant situation arises. Feeders will be closed only when necessary,” he added

UNESCO team is not coming to record Ger as heritage tradition

According to tradition, ‘Ger’ will be taken out during the festival of Rangpanchami in the city on Tuesday, but no team of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is coming to the city to record it as a “heritage tradition”.

Traditionally, for the past many years, Ger is taken out in the city. In 2019, it was proposed to enlist Ger in the UNESCO’s list of heritage traditions of the world. A proposal from the district administration on the initiative of then collector Lokesh Jatav was sent to the UNESCO through the Centre. To judge the event, a UNESCO team was to visit the city on Rangpanchmi. But, as Ger was not being taken out for the past two years, the team could not make it to the city.

Talking to the media on Monday, collector Manish Singh said that, till now, he has not received information of any UNESCO team visiting the city.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:29 AM IST