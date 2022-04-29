Indore: RBI holds capacity building programme for banks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organised a two-day workshop under National Mission 2.0 (NAMCABS 2.0) in the city for capacity building of bankers working in financing the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.



Anjani Mishra, general manager, Reserve Bank of India Bhopal office encouraged participants for the development of the micro, small and medium enterprises sector in the overall economic environment.



Highlighting the importance of banks in the development of the MSME sector, Mishra said to all Regional, Zonal Managers of various banks and senior officials of SIDBI to work for availing funds to MSME

units.



Officials of public sector banks, private banks and rural banks participated in the programme. Sudhir Kesarwani, assistant general manager of RBI and Sachin Sule (Manager) of the Department of Financial Inclusion and Development, Reserve Bank of India were also present in the programme.



The workshop covered the recently released Reserve Bank guidelines on MSME financing, Steps taken by the Government, revitalizing credit flow in MSMEs, Role of CIC in MSME credit, Loan documentation and aspects of recovery of MSME loans, Role of NPA Management, Trades etc. All the participants in the workshop actively interacted on various issues related to the MSME sector

