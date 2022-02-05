Indore: Raw material worth Rs 50L to make adulterated asafetida seized

Indore

A joint team of the crime branch and food department raided a factory and seized raw materials to prepare adulterated asafetida (heeng) from there, in the Palda area on Friday. The team has seized raw materials worth Rs 50 lakh from there. The crime branch had raided the same factory for preparing adulterated spices two years ago and action was taken against the factory owner.

According to DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal, acting on a tip-off, the crime branch accompanied by food department officials raided the factory named Maa Durga Enterprises in Himmat Nagar, Palda area, where adulterated asafetida was being prepared.

The factory owner Sahil Makhija was also there at the time of the raid. The team found that the workers were mixing flour in asafetida and polishing it with some oil. The team seized asafetida and other raw materials from there. The sample was also taken by the police food department to check the quality of the material.

The officials claimed that raw material worth Rs 50 lakh was seized from there and further investigation is underway. Owner Sahil allegedly informed the police that the factory was also raided in 2020 when the firm's name was MK Traders. Then, the police had taken action against the owner. The factory was restarted with a different name. Information about the shops where adulterated asafetida was supplied by the factory owner is also being gathered by the crime branch.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 01:04 AM IST