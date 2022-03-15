Indore: Rau Govt college gets Grade B accreditation from NAAC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government College at Rau has been granted Grade B accreditation by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), a statutory body of University Grants Commission (UGC).

The college got a 2.47 score on a scale of 4. The accreditation will be valid for a period of five years.

The information of accreditation was shared by NAAC director Dr SC Sharma with college principal Sudha Silawat through an email on Tuesday morning.

As per the guidelines of NAAC, it is mandatory for the college to retain the Self-Study Report (SSR) uploaded on the institutional website for A&A (assessment and accreditation) by NAAC until the completion of validity period of A&A.

The SSR along with data templates should not be password protected and accessible to all the stakeholders.

The institute is also requested to take note of the mandatory requirement of submitting Annual Quality Assurance Report (AQAR) and uploading it on its website on regular basis. Failing to submit the AQARs annually, the college will not be eligible for the next cycle of accreditation.

This is the first cycle, Rau college which came into being in 2011.

The three-member peer team of NAAC had visited Rau college on March 10 and assessed its standards for two days.

Based on peer team’s report and SSR report, the college has been granted Grade B accreditation.

Indore additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat termed the Grade B accreditation to Rau college "satisfactory".

"One could not ask for a better score than 2.47 CGPA on the scale of 4 from a college which is just one decade old," he said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:18 PM IST