Indore: RAT, RT-PCR of participants taking lunch with county heads, VVIPs

Representative Image | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to ensure the safety of the NRIs and other VIP dignitaries from Covid-19, health department officials have deployed two teams for conducting RT-PCR and RAT at the Brilliant Convention Centre.

The teams will also take samples of the attendees who participate in the lunch or sessions with the VVIPs including the country heads, ministers, and others.

According to Chief Medical and Health Official Dr BS Saitya, as many as two teams for conducting RAT and RT-PCR at the venue will be deployed along with eight teams to screen all the attendees at the entry points of the venue.

“We have called about 4000 Rapid Antigen Test kits for the quick test of Covid-19 at the venue or at the hotels where the guests will stay. Similarly, 8 teams will be deployed for screening the participants. We have also deployed a medical team at the centre which will have two doctors and two paramedical staff which will remain at the venue in two shifts,” Dr Saitya said.

He added that about 50 ambulances have been deployed across the city for providing emergency health services to the guests. “We have called about 42 ambulances from other districts so that we don’t have to disturb the routine services of the ambulances. About 300 paramedical staff would remain deployed in 40 hotels across the city which has also been mapped with 19 hospitals of the city,” the CMHO added.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma said that the guidelines set by the centre are being followed in the city. “We are conducting a sampling of two per cent people who directly come to Indore from any foreign countries. We will ensure flawless health services to the guests,” he added.