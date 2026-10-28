Indore Ranji Trophy 2026 Saransh Jain Takes 13 Wickets As MP Crush Bihar By Innings And 174 Runs, Climb To Third | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Saransh Jain produced a devastating match haul of 13 wickets as Madhya Pradesh crushed Bihar by an innings and 174 runs in their Ranji Trophy clash at Holkar Stadium.

After Saransh’s brilliant 7/40 had bundled Bihar out for just 99 in the first innings, Madhya Pradesh tightened their grip by declaring at 407/8, powered by centuries from Saksham Purohit (132) and skipper Rajat Patidar (109).

Yash Dubey also played a fluent 84 as MP built a mammoth first-innings lead of 308 runs. Bihar needed something extraordinary to stay alive, but Saransh struck again.

Saransh completes demolition

The off-spinner returned 6/49 in the second innings, ripping through Bihar’s lower order after Kumar Kartikeya had removed two key batters. Bihar were bowled out for 134 in 34 overs despite an attacking unbeaten 76 off 66 balls from Ayush Loharuka.

Loharuka struck 10 fours and two sixes, but received little support as Bihar slipped from 100/5 to 134 all out. Saransh dismissed Naman Gaurav, Sraman Nigrodh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Aditya Raj, Himanshu Singh and Amod Yadav to complete a match-winning spell.

Purohit-Patidar pile on

Earlier, Purohit converted his overnight century into 132 off 214 balls, while Patidar struck 109 off 133 deliveries with 13 fours. Purohit and Yash Dubey had laid the foundation with a 146-run opening stand, before Patidar ensured there was no escape for Bihar. MP declared at 407/8 and never needed to bat again.

BRIEF SCORES

Bihar Innings - 99 & 134 all out (Mangal Mahrour 42; Ayush Loharuka 76*; Saransh Jain 7/40 & 6/49, Kumar Kartikeya 1/20 & 2/40) lost to Madhya Pradesh Innings - 407 for loss of eight wickets (declared) (Saksham Purohit 132, Rajat Patidar 109, Yash Dubey 84; Amod Yadav 3/54, Aditya Raj 2/94) by an innings and 174 runs

TABLE BOOST

Madhya Pradesh’s crushing innings victory over Bihar has lifted them to third place in Elite Group A with 13 points from three matches.

MP remain unbeaten, having registered one win and two draws, and currently sit just one point behind leaders Baroda while being level on points with Uttar Pradesh.

However, with matches involving Baroda, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha still in progress, the Group A standings could witness further movement over the next couple of days.

For now, MP have strengthened their position considerably, with their quotient of 2.36 the second-best in the group, behind only Baroda’s 2.629. The emphatic win over Bihar has given MP valuable momentum ahead of their upcoming fixtures against stronger Group A rivals.

ELITE GROUP A — TOP FOUR

Team M W D L Pts Quotient

Baroda 2 2 0 0 14 2.629

UP 2 2 0 0 13 2.073

MP 3 1 2 0 13 2.360

Vidarbha 2 2 0 0 12 1.596

MP’S ROAD AHEAD

Next: Vidarbha

Then: Uttar Pradesh

Followed by: Goa