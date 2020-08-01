Indore: Rakhi tomorrow, lockdown today

Scorching all rumours that there will be no lockdown on Sunday on account on Rakhi, which falls on Monday, district administration officials made it clear that there will be complete and strict lockdown on Sunday and along with policemen and IMC officials, they will be on the field to ensure that the lockdown is implemented effectively.

Throughout the day there were rumours circulating in the social media that the Sunday lockdown had been postponed for another day as it was the last holiday before Rakhi. Some politicians and traders in the city had also placed similar demand before chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Officials said the lockdown will start from 5 am.

Instructions for imposing lockdown in the district every Sundays were issued on July 11, in a bid to control the rising corona cases in the district. In this connection, August 2 Sunday will be 4th Sunday which will be placed under lockdown.The responsibility of monitoring the different areas has been entrusted to the various officers of district

administration, IMC and police to ensure complete and strict lockdown. The officers will be present on the field right from the morning and ensure the successful implementation of the lockdown. Singh has also called uponall citizens to follow the lockdown in the larger public interest.During the lockdown, all shops, markets, offices, mandis (grain and fruit) will remain closed for 24 hours. People are requested to be remaining in their homes. Morning walk, getting out of the car, etc. will also be restricted.Only emergency services like drugstore, hospital, pharmaceutical units etc. will be free from the restrictions. On Sunday, door-to-door milk delivery time will be 3 hours from 7 am to 10 am and evening milk distribution will be completely banned.

Kailash wants lockdown lifted this Sunday

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to lift the lockdown on Sunday prior to Rakhi. He has urged CM saying, “Let your Bhanja and Bhanji (i.e. nephews and nieces) celebrate the festival of Rakhi and lift the lockdown for this Sunday.”Further, citing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's move on lifting the lockdown for Rakhi on Sunday, Vijayvargiya questioned why Chouhan cannot do the same.