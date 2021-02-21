​

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Rajasthan's red stones will be used built the grand entrance of the Khajrana temple. The entrance is being built connecting the temple via East Ring Road.

This stone ​is being sourced ​from Banswara mountain in Rajasthan. To carve this stone, special artists are trained in Kishangarh, Rajasthan.

To built this grand entrance, Khajrana temple committee has employed 45 skilled artisans from Kishangarh. Further, special lighting arrangements will be made at the gate and the light​s​ there will change ​ the colour from time to time, said temple priest Satpal Bhatt.

He added that the cost of building this gateway has been estimated to Rs 2.80 crore. “The work was supposed to begin in January 2020, but due to coronavirus outbreak and ​subsequent ​lockdown, the work ​got delayed by over a year,” Bhatt said.

The amount for constructing the entrance and lights will be provided under Smart City Mission. The height of the gate, including the arch, will be about 45 feet.

The width will be around 80 feet, said Bhatt.

Engineer DR Lodhi supervising the development said, “We are hoping to finish the gate by April end.”

Contractor Rahul Chaudhary said, “The same stone is being used at the entrance of Khajrana temple, which is also being used in the construction of Ram temple.”

He added that peacock, leaf, flower and elephant etc. will be carved on the stones to make it aesthetic. “After carving, ​a ​special coating will be applied on the stones, so that their shine does not fade,” Chaudhary said.