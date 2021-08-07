Indore: ​Rain throughout day, but only 5.4 mm ​recorded​​

Indore

It was a rainy day for Indore.

Light showers which started from Saturday morning continued intermittently throughout the day​ in the city​. However, the regional meteorological department recorded only 5.4 mm rainfall in western part of the city while the monitoring centre of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board recorded 11 mm rainfall in ​e​astern part of the city.​

There has been cloud cover since July 28 and it has been raining off and on since then. During this period the sun has hardly showed its face.

With this, the city’s current total rainfall ​reached ​​306.9 mm i.e. (12.08 inche​s​) ​this monsoon season ​which is about 21 per cent less than average rainfall.​ ​

Meanwhile, meteorological department officials said that the conditions would remain the same till Sunday ​and the sky may start getting clear from Monday. However, ​during this period ​the city may witness a short spell of heavy rains as well.

“A low pressure area lies over northern parts of ​E​ast Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood with associated cyclonic circulation. The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Jaipur, centre of low pressure area over northern parts of East Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood, Daltonganj, Digha and thence east-southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal,” Met officials said

​The spell of showers also pulled the temperature down​.

Maximum temperature - 24.2 degree Celsius (Four degrees below normal)

Minimum temperature - 22.2 degree Celsius (Normal)

​