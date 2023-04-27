Indore: Rain, stormy winds turn hot day into cool night  

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The trend of unpredictable weather continued on Wednesday as the city witnessed three different weather conditions throughout the day.

The day started with a cloudy morning but the day temperature increased to over 37 degrees Celsius turning it hot and humid. However, light showers in many parts of the city coupled with stormy winds changed the weather conditions in a totally opposite direction from where the day started.

The change in weather turned the city evening pleasant with cool breeze blowing across the city.

Meanwhile, officials of the Meteorological Department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the week as the temperature and weather conditions would remain the same like hot and humid day but rain in the evening.

Winds were blowing at speeds of 40 kilometres per hour and sudden rainfall and thundering gave a tough time to the commuters going home from work.

“A western disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over Southeast Iran and neighbourhood in middle levels while a cyclonic circulation lies over western parts of Vidarbha and a trough/wind discontinuity runs this cyclonic condition to south interior Karnataka in lower level.

Under the influence of these conditions, isolated light rainfall activity with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh from April 26 to 30 ,” Met officials added.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.