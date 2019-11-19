Indore: Railway employee commits suicide

Indore: A railway employee allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Aerodrome area on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason of such a step could not be established till Tuesday night.

Aerodrome police station incharge Ashok Patidar said the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Diwan, 38, a resident of Scheme Number 51. His hung body was spotted by one of his family members at about 7 am after which the police were informed.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rakesh was employed as a senior pipe fitter at Railway Coaching Depot in the city. He had bought a house through bank finance and was suffering from depression as he was unable to wipe off the debt. Police believed that he took the extreme step due to the same. The statement of family members is also being taken to know the exact reason of suicide. He belonged to Pipariya in Hoshangabad district and was staying here with wife and two children. The police have sent the body for autopsy and its report is awaited.