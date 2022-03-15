Indore: ‘Ragging victim’ claims Agriculture College trying to cover-up incident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student of College of Agriculture, Indore, who had filed a complaint of ragging with University Grants Commission about 12 days ago, has claimed that his institute is trying to cover-up the harassment incident.

Sources in UGC said that the complainant contacted the Anti-Ragging Helpline of UDC and claimed that his college authorities are trying to sweep the ragging incident under the carpet.

College dean Sharad Kumar Choudhary, however, rubbished the claim and said that they are probing into the matter.

“As per our investigation so far, some dispute had taken place between two groups of students. We had seen CCTV footage wherein some students were seen arguing to each other. From CCTV footage, it seems that it was a feud. However, we are not ruling out the possibility of ragging,” he said.

A complainant of ragging had reached UGC from College of Agriculture at Indore on March 3.

Thereafter, the UGC directed the college to get the complaint probed and report back.

The college had forwarded the complaint to the anti-ragging committee asking it to probe into the matter.

UGC had also spoken to the college dean and lab technician over the matter.

More than 12 days had passed for filing of complaint but the college could not complete the probe into it till now.

Meanwhile, the complainant is in touch with UGC officials. He reportedly informed UGC officials that the college is not doing anything on his complainant.

ALSO READ Indore: Govt school in city providing facilities to students at par with private schools

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:41 AM IST