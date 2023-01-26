Indore: R-Day celebrated at Nehru Stadium with enthusiasm

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat unfurled the national flag at the main function of Republic Day organised at Nehru Stadium today. He also took the salute of the parade. The national festival Republic Day was celebrated in the district with immense enthusiasm and in an atmosphere of patriotism and passion. On this occasion, panoramic tableaux were also taken out by various government departments. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Republic Day message was read out at the ceremony. School children presented colourful cultural programmes.

14 platoons presented attractive parade

There was an atmosphere of unprecedented enthusiasm during the Republic Day celebrations. The 14 platoons presented a rousing, impressive parade during the ceremony. Minister Silawat inspected the parade from an open jeep after the flag hoisting. After the parade, he also received an introduction from the parade commanders. During this he was accompanied by Collector Dr. Ilaiyaraaja T and Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra. Fireworks were fired by the armed forces. The sky echoed with the slogan of long live Republic Day. The parade was led by Inspector Jai Singh Tomar. He was followed by Subedar Vivek Parmar. Also, an attractive parade was presented by BSF, RAPTC, First Corps, Fifteenth Corps, District Police Force Men, District Police Force Women, Home Guard, Fire Brigade, Traffic Police, Scouts, Guides, SPC Platoon, Shaurya Dal. The band of BSF filled the whole atmosphere with enthusiasm and passion with the tune of patriotism.

Panoramic tableaux taken out

During the ceremony, various government departments took out panoramic tableaux based on the schemes and programs of the state government. In these, innovations in the field of cleanliness were mainly done by Municipal Corporation, urban housing and CNG plant, Telemedicine Hub and Spoke by Health Department, Padharo Mharo Ghar by IDA, CM Rise School Scheme by Education Department, Adarsh Amrit Sarovar Scheme by District Panchayat, Personality and work of Jannayak Krantiveer Tantya Mama by Tribal Welfare Department, New round of jails by Central Jail, Startup Ecosystem-Startup Policy 2022 by District Trade and Industry Center, Wall of Goodness by Anand Department, Natural Farming by Agriculture Department, Public Health Jal Jeevan Mission by Engineering Department, Food Processing and Prime Minister Micro Food Industry Upgradation Scheme by Horticulture Department, One Stop Center by Women and Child Development Department, Wildlife Conservation, Promotion and Forest Protection by Forest Rights Department, Sindhi Sahitya Akademi Bhopal on the heroes of freedom. Based tables are included.

Presentations of colourful cultural programs

An attractive presentation of Physical Exercise (PT) was given by hundreds of students during the function. Apart from this, more than 550 students of seven schools presented cultural programs based on patriotism, sports and culture. In these, the students of Government Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School No. 2 presented dance and the cultural programmes.

Awards

The platoons were awarded for excellent parade presentation during the ceremony. In "A" category, first prize was given to BSF and second prize to District Police Force (Male).

Scouts and Guides got first prize and traffic police got second prize in "B" category.

BSF got the first prize in the "C" category.

Similarly, the first prize in tableaux was given to the Tribal Welfare Department, the second prize to the Jail Department and the third prize to the Municipal Corporation.

Officers-employees, voluntary organisations etc., who have done excellent work in departmental works throughout the year, were specially rewarded in the main function.

MLA Mahendra Hardia, Zilla Panchayat President Reena Malviya, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, IG Rakesh Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police Manish Kapuria and Rajesh Hingankar and other officers, public representatives were present in the ceremony.