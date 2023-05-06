Indore: Purchase fertiliser, seeds from registered vendors

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the sowing season, agriculture department has advised farmers to purchase seeds, fertilisers and other agriculture inputs from registered vendors only.

They also have been advised to make sure that they get the purchase bill as well. As soon as the monsoon starts, farmers start buying seeds and fertilisers for sowing of Kharif crop.

The agriculture department has advised that while purchasing seeds from private vendors, farmers should keep in mind that they should purchase seeds only from vendors registered with the agriculture department. Taking a bill is necessary for registering complaints with senior agriculture development officer or deputy director agriculture.

The department also advised them to sow the popular varieties of soybean like PS-569, R.V.S.-2018, R.V.S.-2024, JS-2117, RVS-2001-4, RVS-2098. JS-2034. Farmers can also choose JS-2069, JS-2029. To ensure that farmers get certified seeds of the best quality, seed samples have been taken from private vendors and sent to the laboratory. Farmers who have their own seed are advised to test the germination capacity of the seed before sowing. If 70 out of 100 seeds germinate, then it can be suitable for sowing. Sow the seeds only after treating them with seed treatment medicine.