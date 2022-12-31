Indore: PSC declared over 4 thousand vacant posts on the last working day of the year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the last working day of the year 2022, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (PSC) batted furiously. Starting from Friday afternoon, PSC continuously announced recruitment for over 4000 posts. A total of about 2000 posts have been declared in all the three categories under the Higher Education Department.

The selection process has also been announced for 1456 posts of Medical Officer under Public Health and Family Welfare. Along with this, 427 posts of State Service, 15 posts of State Forest Service, 36 posts of Civil Agriculture and Electrical Safety Engineer in State Engineering Service, and 11 posts of Food and Drug Analyst have been announced.

According to the officials of PSC, the selection process has been declared on the basis of requisitions sent by all the major departments before the end of the year. The number of vacancies is expected to increase in the future. That is, the figure of total posts will reach beyond 4 thousand.