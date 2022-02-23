Indore: Proposal to hire private partner for online courses rejected at DAVV executive council meeting

Indore

Executive Council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Tuesday rejected a proposal for hiring a software partner for offering four programmes in online mode.

Centre of Distance and Online Education (CDOE) wanted to roll out MBA (HR, Marketing & Finance), MBA (Energy Management), MA (Sociology) and MA (Economics) courses in online mode.

For that tenders were called which were put before the EC members who rejected the tenders saying private players can’t be included in academic matters of DAVV.

The executive council, however, recommended the formation of a jumbo committee that will decide the format of online programmes that CDOE wishes to start.

Besides, the EC approved Rs 27 lakh budget for convocation due on March 23. Besides, the apex body of DAVV also approved a proposal for granting a contract of common entrance test (CET)-2022 to the National Testing Agency.

Last year also, NTA had conducted CET on behalf of DAVV.

DAVV global dream shattered

DAVV had thought of going global with the launch of four programmes in online mode.

The idea was to enrol students from across the globe and allow them to take online exam in the city they live in.

Since the project was big and DAVV did not have the resources and expertise to run it alone, it had thought of hiring a software partner that has a global reach. But the EC did not like the idea.

