Indore: Properties’ guideline value kept same, construction cost up by 50%

Indore: The district Valuation Committee has kept the guideline value of properties as it was during Financial Year 2020-21. However, construction cost has been increased by 50% per square metre. It will be effective from July 1.

The meeting of the District valuation Committee was held under the chairmanship of Collector Manish Singh. MLA Mahendra Hardia, ADM Pawan Jain, Senior District Registrar Balakrishna More, District Registrar Pawan Kumar Ahirwar, PP Shukla, Amresh Naidu and other members of the committee were present in the meeting.

Talking to Free Press Senior Registrar More informed that earlier on March 16, 2020, a meeting related to the property guideline was held wherein suggestion were made to incorporate 79 new colonies of the district under the purview. Subsequently, suggestions and objections were invited from the public in this regard till 20 March 2020. Due to the lockdown, the next meeting could not take place.