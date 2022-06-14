Indore: Programme on child labour

e-Paper Get App

Along with this, children and women were advised not to engage in child labour below the age of 14 years. The children participated in the programme with great enthusiasm. District administration Indore is celebrating Child Labour Elimination Week from June 12 to June 20 through different departments.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The programme on the second day of the Child Labour Abolition week was organised on Monday in Mahadev Nagar by the Indore Childline, and the Aas foundation. Children were given information about Childline 1098 and Child Rights by the Childline team and labour department. It was advised by the team that children from zero to 18 years of age should inform Childline if they are in any trouble. Along with this, children and women were advised not to engage in child labour below the age of 14 years. The children participated in the programme with great enthusiasm. District administration Indore is celebrating Child Labour Elimination Week from June 12 to June 20 through different departments.

Through their dedication, they were able to save two children recently who were of age 16 and 17. The authorities educated them about their rights and in association with NGOs they are been provided with facilities.

