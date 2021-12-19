Indore: Prog to remember martyrdom of Chaar Sahibzade and Mata Gujri

Indore



Under the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Dastan-e-Shahadat programme, dedicated to the martyrdom of Mata Gujri and the Chaar Sahibzaade was organised at Shri Guru Amardas Hall, Indore on Sunday.

Tourism, Spirituality and Culture Minister Usha Thakur attended the programme as chief guest. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani , MLA Malini Gaur and Krishna Kumar Asthana were also present on this occasion.



Neeru Singh Gyani, director, Punjabi Sahitya Akademi said, “Dastan-e-Shahadat is a programme focused on the martyrdom of Shri Guru Gobind Singh's Chaar Sahibzade and Mata Gujri.” She added that the Akademi and Cultural Council Madhya Pradesh is organising various similar cultural programmes all over the state.



“In Sikh history, many brave heroes and religious leaders have sacrificed for the protection of truth, justice, ideals and religion,” Gyani said. She re-told the story of how the entire family of Guru Gobind Singh martyred for the faith.

A memo quoting the demand of including the martyrdom in school curriculum was submitted to the ministers by Nanak Naam Leva Sangat under the aegis of Punjabi Sahitya Akademi, and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Central Shri Guru Singh Sabha.

The letter urged that every year from December 20 to December 27, the government should organise programmes dedicated to martyrdom in the memory of Char Sahibzaade in the state.

Light and sound show and theatrical stage Safar-e-Shahadat was presented by Taal Guru Production, Patiala in the programme.



Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 09:09 PM IST