Indore: Procession, mass marks Christ the King celebrations

Indore: The solemnity of Christ the King was celebrated by Christian community by taking out a procession. Later, there were more celebrations at St Joseph's Church, Nandanagar.

The solemnity of Christ the Kind is a relatively recent addition to the Western liturgical calendar, having been instituted in 1925 by Pope Pius XI for the Roman Catholic Church. In 1970 its Roman Catholic observance was moved to the final Sunday of liturgical year.

Catholics gathered at 7.30 am in the Church Campus for a benediction and Procession of the Blessed Eucharist. The procession started from St Joseph's Church covered Patnipura square, Anup talkies and returned to the Church.

Community members joined the procession with flags in their hands, prayed, sang songs, raised slogan "Hail Christ the King". The chariot was decorated with flowers by Charles Ronit Sharma. The chariot carried Holy Sacrament attended by Fr Thomas Rajamanikam.

Josey and Joseph Mangeskar lit the incense to the Holy Sacrament of the Eucharist. Fr Martin raised the slogan Hail Christ the King. Fr Selvin Drazon sang songs and recited prayers in the procession.

After the procession, all the devotees assembled in the Church for the Holy Mass, which was celebrated with devotion.

The main celebrant was Rev Fr Reboni. He shared the message of Jesus Christ, the king who saved the world by dying on a cross.

“He is a king with a saving and liberating mission: freeing us from all types of bondage, enabling us to live peacefully and happily on earth, and promising us an inheritance in the eternal life of heaven,” Reboni said.

Rajamanikam said, "Jesus is the king of peace, love and justice. He is the king of our hearts who shows us the path to walk and to forgive others to enrich one's life. He rules the world not from the triumphant kingly throne but from the Cross and suffering.”

With participation from youngsters and children in the celebrations, the site of people clicking selfies to keep memories of the day and social media posts was common site.

All the gathered members enjoyed the community meal together and wished each other.