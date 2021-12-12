Indore: Printing vaccination certificate on mobile cover

Indore

Modern problems need modern solutions. With vaccination certificates becoming mandatory during travelling, going to malls, hospitals etc, it is becoming a major challenge for people to carry their certificates everywhere with them.

But, there is one thing that people carry with them everywhere - their mobile phone, and now people are getting the vaccination certificate printed on the mobile cover itself! And people are loving this new idea and the demand for printing such covers is increasing.

Krishnakant Sharma, who makes these covers in Kachi Mohalla of Indore, claims that he has started the trend and it is catching on.

He said many times due to network unavailability or any other reason the certificate could not get downloaded easily, and it was a waste of time and energy. Also, sometimes the phone’s battery got too low to allow any downloading. "Everyone has faced these situations, and it is very frustrating," Sharma said.

He said that to solve these problems at one go, he got the idea to print the vaccination certificate on the cover of the mobile itself. Once he printed it on the mobile cover many people saw it and came to him to get their certificates printed on the back of their mobile phones.

He said demand is growing by the day and now daily around 25 to 30 people are getting the vaccination certificate printed on their mobile cover.

According to Sharma, only the certificate is printed on the mobile cover. The cover may be hard plastic, soft silicone, smoke cover, glass cover; it can be printed on all such covers. Many colour types and varieties are also available. Vaccination certificate print work is done with a UV printing machine.

Due to UV printing, the print does not get damaged. The price of these covers ranges from Rs 150 to Rs 350. The UV machine can print 30 covers at a time. It takes 1 minute to print it.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:37 AM IST