Indore: ​President Kovind on transit visit to city on May 29

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



President Ramnath Kovind will be on a transit visit to the city on May 29. He will arrive from Ujjain to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport and fly to New Delhi. He is coming on a two days visit to the state on May 28.

Extensive preparations are underway for his visit. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the preparations through video conferencing on Monday from Bhopal. Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais

and other senior officers participated in the video conference.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma and police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra, collector Manish Singh, additional commissioner of police Manish Kapooria, ADM Ajaydev Sharma joined the video conferencing.



According to the programme, President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Bhopal on May 28. After attending the programmes organised there, he will reach Ujjain on 29th May. After participating in programmes organised in Ujjain, President will reach Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore and from here he will fly to New Delhi. Collector Singh briefed about the ongoing preparations in the city for the presidential visit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:18 AM IST