Indore prepares to transport stranded labourers to UP

Collector Manish Singh has issued detailed instructions regarding the transportation of labourers between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, following instructions issued by the state government.

Collector Singh has directed officials to prepare a database of the labourers who are at present stranded in the city. The administration is collecting their local and home address, mobile number and Aadhar number.

After this information, buses will be arranged to transport them from the city to Jhansi. The Uttar Pradesh government will take over from Jhansi and transport them to their respective locations.

The Collector has appointed additional commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Rajneesh Kasera as the nodal officer for this work. All these migrant labourers have been identified and the responsibility of preparing their database is given to LP Pathak. The data to be prepared will be supervised by Prabhat Dubey, additional commissioner and Labour Department.