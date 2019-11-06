Indore: Premium liquor worth over 1 lakh seized from autorickshaw; Driver booked

Indore: The state excise department on Wednesday seized premium brands of liquor, which were carried in an autorickshaw. The officers stopped the autorickshaw after a long chase. A case has been registered against two persons involved in the case.

On the directives of assistant excise commissioner Raj Narayan Soni, the teams were keeping an eye on people who indulged in transporting or supplying liquor illegally in the city. The officials of department started the drive under ‘Green Circle, Clean Circle’ initiative. A team led by sub inspector Nitin Ashapure of Bhoi Mohalla circle reached Panchkuiyya Road and stopped an autorickshaw. During the search, about 10 boxes containing premium liquor bottles were seized. The seized liquor is worth more than Rs 1 lakh.

The officials seized the autorickshaw and booked two persons named Kundan Barodiya and Vinod Neema under Section 34 (2) of Excise Act for carrying liquor illegally as they could not produce bill or any other document to excise officials. Further investigation is underway. Information about the consignee and the consigner of the liquor is being collected.