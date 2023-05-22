Indore: Power played hide and seek on Saturday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following pre-monsoon showers on Saturday, power played hide and seeks across the city. Several colonies plunged into darkness even as West Discom teams faced trying times to restore power supply.

In many places, supply got disrupted as trees and large branches fell on power lines. On Friday too, an identical situation had taken place.

“Trees and large branches fell on power lines and transformers in around 30 areas, disrupting the power supply system,” West Discom said.

Heavy rain, strong gusts, lightning, and thunder interrupted supply in 35 of the city's 450 feeders, according to West Discom superintendent engineer (Indore city) Manoj Sharma.

Some feeders were temporarily shut down as a precaution.

When the rain stopped, the affected feeders were restored. Around 25 feeders were back in service by 10 pm on Saturday. However, due to fallen tree branches, the remaining five feeders could not be restored between 12 and 2 am.

The 11 KV and 33 KV wires were repaired throughout the night. A team of 30 people also responded to around 2,000 weather-related complaints till midnight.