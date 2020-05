Indore: Power cut schedule from May 26 to June 3

Madhya Pradesh Western Power Distribution Company (MPWPDC) is going to shut down power for up to four hours for maintenance work from May 26 till June 03 at different locations. Area wise categorisation for power cut is as follows:

May 26 - 06:30am - 10:30am - BSF Camp, Airport Colony, Telephone extension, Bholenath Colony, Kalani Nagar and nearby areas.

May 27 - 06:30am - 10:30am - Narayan Bagh, Malhar Ashram, Panth Vedh Colony and other areas.

May 28 - 06:30am - 10:00am - Hukumchandra Colony, Ramayan Nagar, Tirupati Nagar, Ram Nagar, Mahesh Nagar and other areas.

May 29 - 06:30am - 10:30am - Rukmani Nagar, Suvidha Nagar, Sanwariya Nagar, Shree Yantra Nagar and nearby areas.

May 30 - 06:30am - 10:30am - Scheme no 51, Shubham Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Kedar Nagar, Mahaveer Nagar, Shreenath Vihar and other areas.

May 31 - 06:30am - 10:30am - Harijan Colony, Hariom Nagar, Adarsh Indranagar, Kaveri Nagar and nearby areas

June 01 - 06:30am - 10:30am - Bhagat Singh Nagar, Rajbagh Colony, Mukharjee Nagar and other areas.

June 02 - 06:30am - 10:30am - Gandhi Nagar, Bore Colony, Sant Marg, Parasar Marg and other areas.

June 03 - 06:30am - 10:30am - Maharana Pratap Colony, Govind Colony, Rajaram Nagar, Khushwah Nagar and nearby areas.