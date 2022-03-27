Indore: Power consumption reaches 1 cr units/day as temperature soars

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the day and night temperatures soaring, use of fans, coolers, freezers, air-conditioners and so forth has increased, resulting in the demand for electricity shooting up.

In the past 10 days, there has been an increase of 50 MW of electricity. The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company said that it was easily meeting the demand for power.

In the past 24 hours, about 1 crore units of electricity were supplied to the city. There are about 1.25 lakh electricity connections in Indore. Every home has dozens of different types of appliances. Due to the increase in temperatures, the use of coolers, fans and AC has started in 90 per cent of the houses.

With this, due to the increase in the use of fans, coolers and air-conditioners in shops, malls and offices, the total demand for electricity in the city has reached 450 MW.

Ten days ago, 85 lakh units were being supplied to the city. Now, there is a daily supply of one crore units.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the supply had increased by 15 lakh units in the past 10 days in Indore city. In Ujjain, the demand has increased by 4 lakh units, followed by 1 lakh units each in Ratlam and Dewas.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:00 PM IST