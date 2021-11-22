Indore: Posting provocative photos, messages on social media prohibited

Indore



Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of CrPC by ADM Pawan Jain against posting objectionable and provocative photos and messages on social media in the district.

Action would be taken under Section 188 of IPC for violating the order, which would remain in force till next January 17.



ADM Jain said the order has been issued to ensure maintenance of law and order in the district. Not only posting, but forwarding or commenting on any provocative post or photo on social media would also invite action.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 09:36 PM IST