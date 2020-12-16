Indore: Post death, kin create ruckus at MTH

Indore: The deaths of two patients triggered family members who created ruckus at Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital on Wednesday. The family members alleged medical negligence in the treatment of patients and also demanded action against the doctors.

Moreover, one of the patients’ kin said that the patient wasn’t Covid-19 positive but was admitted due to leg pain and he passed away within 24 hours in the hospital.

Meanwhile, hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur denied having any information about ruckus and said the patients were critical and doctors tried their best to save them.

Similarly, in-charge Dr Sanjay Awasiya rubbished the claims and said that one of the deceased was COVID positive while the other was suspected COVID patient.

One of the deceased was a 15-year-old patient of Khargone who was admitted to a private hospital after leg pain.

“We admitted him to a private hospital from where doctors referred him to MTH. He was not Covid positive but was referred to a Covid hospital. He was admitted on Tuesday evening and died on Wednesday morning,” the family members alleged.

Similarly, another deceased was a 42-year-old man admitted to the hospital after he developed breathing problems.

“Our patient was well and was even talking. Doctors didn’t even allow us to see him once in several days,” they said.