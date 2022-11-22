Indore: Police to install QR codes at 2500  locations to assist PIOs in need

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience, safety and security of the People of Indian Origin (PIO) who are coming to take part in the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan, city police will install QR Codes at 2500 locations through which the PIOs would be able to get police help within minutes.

Dubbed as Know Your Cop initiative, the QR Codes will be installed near hotels, the venue of the summit (Brilliant Convention Centre), main markets, malls etc in the city.

Commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra, talking to reporters on Monday, said that Indore police are gearing up to ensure the guests coming for the summit do not face even the slightest inconvenience.

The QR Codes will have the name of the nearest police station, its location and the phone numbers of the officers at the police station. Once the QR code is scanned the concerned officer of the nearby police station will come to know of it and will reach the spot with the help of GPS location.

Police will also distribute pamphlets with contact numbers of the police officers of concerned police stations. All the 35 plus

police stations of the city would receive their QR Codes within a few days.

User can scan QR Codes with common scanner

Rakesh Jain, founder of CitizenCop Foundation, told Free Press that at present these QR Codes can be scanned only through the CitizenCop mobile application. However, further developments are underway and soon one would be able to scan it through any scanner.