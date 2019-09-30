Indore: Police solve 10-year-old murder case, accused arrested

Indore: A team from Raoji Bazaar police station arrested a person who was involved in Asha Vyas murder case that took place 10 years ago in the city. The case was unsolved and the police had submitted a closure report of the case before the court.

According to ADG Varun Kapoor, the case was solved by the team under Operation Ujagar, an initiative by the police for re-launching investigation into unsolved murder cases.

After receiving crucial information into Asha Vyas murder case, ADG has constituted a special investigation team led by SI Ritesh Nagar and gave certain directives to the team.

The murder took place in Vyasphala area on June 28, 2009. Asha was stabbed to death at her house. Police had registered a case under section 302, 34 of the IPC against unidentified persons.

Even after a long investigation, police could not identify the accused and the investigation was closed. Since the murder had taken place in broad daylight, it had created panic like situation in the area after the incident.

ADG Kapoor has recently received a letter from his sources and received crucial information about the case after which the SIT was constituted. The team started investigating the case on every aspect and managed to solve the case.

Investigating team came to know that Asha used to meet a person named Madanlal Badonia of the same area. Family of Badonia and Asha stayed in the same building on rent. The families were having a dispute due to their relationship.

Due to the disputes between two families, Madanlal had arranged a separate accommodation for Asha in the same colony. After some time, Asha’s mother passed away and she was staying alone in the accommodation.

Later, Madanlal’s son Anil Badonia started arguing with father over his relationship with Asha. Anil later prepared a plan to eliminate Asha. He contacted a criminal named Ankit Sharma of Chandrabhaga area and gave a contract to him to kill Asha. Anil had given Rs 25000 to Ankit for killing her.

ADG Kapoor said that on the day of incident, accused Anil Badonia and Ankit waited for Asha outside her house. When she reached home the accused knocked on the door.

Asha came out and Ankit and Anil stabbed her using knives and fled the scene. After hearing her screams, the people of the area gathered on the spot but the accused were not there.

After committing the crime, Anil reached his village Piwdai in Khudel area and he buried the knife somewhere in his village to destroy evidence. The SIT arrested accused Anil from his village and recovered the knife used in the crime.

During the investigation, police came to know that accused Ankit is in jail in connection with a firing case. He is a criminal and he has registered 11 criminal cases on him.

Police will arrest the accused from jail after permission from the court. Kapoor appreciated the police team for investigating the case and arresting the accused. The team will be felicitated by the ADG for their excellent job in solving the unsolved murder case.